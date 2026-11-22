City of San Fernando, Pampanga - Around 30,000 spectators watched the unveiling of the Biggest Lantern of Hope at the SM City Pampanga in this city on 21 November 2026.

The said Biggest Lantern of Hope is part of SM Supermalls’ 12 Weeks of Iconic Christmas that brings communities together through the shared spirit of hope and celebration.

According to Public Relations Manager Venus Magsino, *Pampanga welcomes a brighter Christmas as SM City Pampanga unveils the Biggest Lantern of Hope, transforming the iconic Pampanga Eye into a magnificent celebration of Filipino holiday traditions."

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Towering 65 meters high and spanning 50 meters wide, the attraction comes alive with 17,664 LED lights synchronized to festive music, culminating in a 10-minute pyro-musical display combining wheel lights, ground fireworks, and aerial fireworks.

Pampanga—especially its capital, the City of San Fernando—is known as the Christmas Capital of the Philippines because of its century-old tradition of crafting intricate Christmas lanterns (parols).

Parol-making in San Fernando traces back to the early 1900s, with local artisan Francisco Estanislao credited for creating early versions from bamboo and Japanese paper lit by candles or carbide lamps.