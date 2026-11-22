From Cebu to the World, Marielle Montellano shares career blessing after blessing

From being an aspiring singer who once dreamed of making it big in the entertainment industry, Marielle Montellano is now preparing to take center stage for one of the most significant moments of her musical career.

The Tawag ng Tanghalan Duet and Your Face Sounds Familiar champion is gearing up for her first major concert, Most Requested, scheduled for November 29, 2026, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

For Marielle, the upcoming show represents more than another performance. It is a celebration of her perseverance, personal growth, and the opportunities that have come her way since she first pursued her passion for singing.

During the recent Star Magic Spotlight press conference, the singer became emotional with gratitude as she reflected on how far she has come in her career.

“Masaya po. Kasi yung mga bagay na ’to, kung anong meron po ako ngayon, dati pinapangarap ko lang,” she shared.

Her journey has been marked by determination and a willingness to embrace every opportunity that could help her grow as a performer.

From competing in televised singing competitions to establishing herself as a versatile musical artist, Marielle has gradually transformed her childhood aspirations into professional achievements.

Now, with her first major concert approaching, she is looking forward to sharing another memorable experience with the supporters who have followed her musical journey.

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Asked what audiences can expect from Most Requested, Marielle promised a selection of songs that will showcase her vocal abilities and musical influences.

“Yung mga songs ko naman, syempre, you can expect beautiful songs, really beautiful songs,” she said.

The concert is expected to provide an opportunity for Marielle to connect with her audience on a more personal level while celebrating the music that has helped shape her identity as an artist.

Dream collaborations with music icons

While preparing for her upcoming concert, Marielle is already setting her sights on future milestones.

Among her biggest aspirations is the opportunity to collaborate with some of the artists she has long admired, including Sarah Geronimo, Gary Valenciano, and the Filipino pop-rock band The Juans.

“Lagi ko pong sinasabi sa mga interviews ko, Sarah G, Sir Gary, and I love The Juans. I love their music din po, so maybe soon,” she revealed.

Working with these established performers would mark another exciting chapter in her career, particularly as she continues exploring different musical styles and creative possibilities.

Marielle is also eager to release more original compositions, allowing audiences to discover another side of her artistry beyond her interpretations of popular songs.

For the singer, developing her own musical identity remains an important goal as she looks toward a future filled with new projects and collaborations.

A milestone worth celebrating

As the countdown begins for Most Requested, Marielle remains grateful for the people who have supported her throughout her journey.

What once seemed like a distant ambition is now becoming a reality, with the New Frontier Theater serving as the venue for her first major concert.

The milestone also reflects her evolution from a singing competition hopeful into a performer ready to headline her own show.

Despite her accomplishments, Marielle continues to approach her career with enthusiasm, humility, and the determination to keep improving.

Her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring Filipino singers who hope to turn their passion for music into a lasting career.

With more original songs, potential collaborations, and bigger stages among her future goals, Marielle believes there are still many opportunities waiting to be explored.