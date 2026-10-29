Bimby Aquino may still be single and has never experienced having a girlfriend, but the youngest son of television personality Kris Aquino already has a clear picture of his future, including his dream of getting married at a relatively young age.

In an emotional and revealing conversation on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Bimby opened up about his personal life, marriage plans, and the important role his mother and older brother Josh will play in choosing his future wife.

When host Boy Abunda asked whether he was considering settling down early, Bimby admitted that marriage is something he hopes to experience in his twenties.

“I want to marry early. Mid to late 20s, but I'm preferring mid,” he shared.

However, what made the conversation particularly touching was his wish to have two of the most important people in his life accompany him on his wedding day.

Bimby expressed his desire for his mother Kris and his godfather Boy Abunda, whom he affectionately calls Ninong, to walk him down the aisle.

“Not just that, Mom, but if you like the girl, and well, I want you to walk me down the aisle, with you Ninong,” Bimby said.

His statement became even more emotional when Kris, who has been dealing with serious health challenges, acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding her condition.

“I might not be around. We're being realistic,” Kris remarked.

Despite the difficult reality raised by his mother, Bimby's wedding wish reflected his deep attachment to his family and his desire to share life's biggest milestones with them.

During the interview, Bimby also confirmed that he remains single and has never officially had a girlfriend.

When Boy asked whether he had already experienced a romantic relationship, Bimby answered, “No, not yet.”

He explained that there had been someone his mother approved of and wanted him to date, but the friendship never developed into a romantic relationship.

“Oh, she was boto with a lot. But, they were just friends na my mom would want, would have wanted me to date but it just never progressed,” he revealed.

Beyond his thoughts about romance, Bimby also discussed one of his most important conditions when it comes to choosing a future life partner: she must wholeheartedly accept his older brother Josh, who is on the autism spectrum.

For Bimby, his relationship with Josh is something he will never compromise, even for marriage.

“My mom has always ingrained in me that when she's gone, I have to be the one to take care of my brother (Josh),” he explained.

He made it clear that any woman who wishes to become part of his life must also embrace the responsibility and love he has for his brother.

“If my wife doesn't accept my brother (Josh), no na. I really can't handle that. I can't live without him,” Bimby declared.

His words highlighted the strong bond between the Aquino brothers and the values Kris has instilled in her children, particularly the importance of family, loyalty, and looking after one another.

The candid interview offered viewers a more mature side of Bimby, who grew up in the public eye as the youngest son of one of the country's most recognizable television personalities.

While he continues to discover what the future holds for his personal and romantic life, Bimby already knows the kind of family he wants to build and the people he wants beside him when that day finally comes.