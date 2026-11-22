The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has finalized its security and public assistance preparations for the two-day transport strike scheduled for 23 to 24 November, organized by MANIBELA and allied transport groups.

More than 6,000 police personnel will be deployed across strategic locations in Metro Manila to ensure commuter safety, maintain traffic flow, and uphold the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Recognizing the livelihood concerns and grievances behind the transport sector's protest, the NCRPO said its operations are designed to protect commuters, non-striking drivers, and protesting transport workers alike.

To ensure coverage of major thoroughfares, transport hubs, and protest areas, the NCRPO has mobilized a multi-tiered force.

A total of 1,264 personnel will be assigned to checkpoints and border control to monitor entry and exit points and deter opportunistic crimes. Another 976 members of the reactionary standby support force will remain on alert for possible deployment in response to crowd or traffic situations.

The deployment will also include 904 officers on foot patrol in busy terminals and pedestrian areas, 744 on mobile patrol along major roads, and 660 on motorcycle patrol to navigate congested routes.

Additionally, 400 civil disturbance management personnel will be deployed to manage crowds and de-escalate tensions at protest sites, with another 696 on standby.

The operation will also be supported by 450 officers handling traffic assistance, border control, and real-time drone monitoring, as well as 359 personnel assigned to fixed visibility posts at critical chokepoints.

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Ambulances, medical responders, and tow trucks will be pre-positioned at key intersections to provide immediate assistance in case of medical or vehicular emergencies.

To help students and workers affected by reduced public transportation, the NCRPO will also roll out its libreng sakay (free ride) program at high-density commuter hubs.