The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered telecommunications companies to crack down on suspicious mass SIM registrations.

The regulator said Wednesday it will give operators 15 days to verify subscribers holding more than 100 mobile numbers under a single name and deactivate those that fail legitimacy checks.

The directive, issued on Tuesday, targets organized scam operations, fraudulent financial transactions, and illegal SMS blasting activities that exploit mobile networks to target unsuspecting consumers.

Under the order, mobile network operators must conduct stricter know-your-client (KYC) checks to determine whether subscribers still possess and control all SIM cards registered under their names and whether these are being used for legitimate purposes.

“Once these numbers are deactivated, it is permanent, unless the person can prove, by proper identification documents, that the affected SIM is registered personally under their name,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said.

The 15-day deadline begins upon receipt of the memorandum order.

While Republic Act No. 11934, or the SIM Registration Act, does not limit the number of SIM cards an individual may register, the NTC is tightening scrutiny of unusually large registrations that could be exploited for illegal activities.

SIM cards whose registered owners cannot establish continued possession, control, and legitimate use must be deactivated.

The crackdown also covers SIMs that have been sold or transferred without complying with mandatory registration procedures, an offense punishable by imprisonment of six months to six years, a fine ranging from P100,000 to P300,000, or both.

However, the mass verification drive could also affect legitimate subscribers using SIM cards registered under another person’s name, particularly those linked to banking applications, digital wallets and online payment platforms.

The NTC urged mobile users to ensure that the numbers they personally use are registered under their own names to avoid potential disruptions once telecommunications companies begin deactivating questionable accounts.