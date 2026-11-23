Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is expanding its presence in Mindanao through a proposed acquisition of at least 51% of Iligan Light & Power Inc. (ILPI), a move expected to strengthen electricity distribution services and support industrial development in Northern Mindanao.

Meralco, ILPI and the utility's selling shareholders recently signed a share purchase agreement covering the acquisition of a controlling interest in the Iligan-based distribution company.

Founded in 1930, ILPI serves more than 78,000 customers in Iligan City, an established industrial and commercial center in the region.

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Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Distribution Utility Partnerships Arnel D. Casanova said the company intends to preserve ILPI's legacy while bringing in additional capabilities and investments.

“ILPI has a proud history of serving Iligan City, built through the dedication and commitment of its shareholders, management, and employees over the years. Meralco intends to preserve that legacy while bringing in new capabilities and investments,” Casanova said.

He added that Meralco aims to ensure consumers continue receiving quality electricity services while supporting the city's development.

“This agreement is also a very strategic development as it paves the way for the expansion of Meralco’s footprint in Mindanao,” Casanova said.

The proposed investment is expected to give ILPI access to Meralco's technical expertise, financial resources and experience in electricity distribution operations. These capabilities could help improve service reliability, system efficiency and customer experience.

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Meralco Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said the company looks forward to building a long-term partnership with ILPI to support economic activity in Iligan and the wider Mindanao region.