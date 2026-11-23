Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III has called for a united effort to address hunger in the Philippines, stressing that improving farmers' livelihoods and agricultural productivity is essential to ensuring food security.

Speaking Monday, 23 November 2026, Estrella urged government officials and Filipinos to work together to help farming communities produce more food and earn sustainable incomes.

“All together, let’s fight hunger,” Estrella said.

His appeal comes amid persistent food insecurity, with a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing that 22.6 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in September, up from 20.3 percent in June.

The September figure also exceeded the 21.1 percent annual average recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Estrella said addressing hunger requires coordinated action rather than political disagreements, with government efforts focused on strengthening agricultural production and securing stable livelihoods for farmers.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), he said, contributes to food security by protecting farmers' land rights, supporting agricultural production, providing debt relief to qualified agrarian reform beneficiaries and helping increase their earnings.

The DAR chief emphasized that food security depends not only on producing sufficient food but also on ensuring that farming households can afford their daily needs.

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He noted that farmers are both food producers and consumers who require adequate income to purchase food and other essential goods.

Estrella said improving farm incomes would also benefit communities beyond the agricultural sector.

When farmers earn more, they can spend more on household necessities, supporting local businesses, generating economic activity and creating employment opportunities.

He stressed that strengthening the agricultural sector would help address hunger while supporting broader economic development.