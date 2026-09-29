The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is expanding its crackdown on weak mobile services beyond Metro Manila, with operators facing potential daily penalties as the regulator completes its latest nationwide review of areas with poor or no signal.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NTC said its mobile broadband speed validation covers the entire country through its regional offices, clarifying that its enforcement is not confined to the capital.

“This enforcement action is not limited to the National Capital Region (NCR),” the NTC said.

The regulator said it regularly provides mobile network operators every quarter with a list of barangays nationwide found to have no or weak signal, along with orders to improve service quality in the identified areas.

The NTC is now finalizing the results of its September revalidation and will issue corresponding show-cause orders carrying daily penalties, starting with cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and other regions with the highest incidence of no or weak signal.

The nationwide review expands regulatory pressure on mobile operators after the NTC earlier said it had prepared show-cause orders against all three operators, with a daily penalty of P100,000 starting 25 September until the identified service deficiencies are fully rectified.

During the September revalidation, the regulator flagged Manila, Makati and Quezon City as areas of concern for Globe; San Juan, Pasay and Las Piñas for DITO; and Parañaque, Manila and Pasig for Smart.

With service gaps persisting, the NTC said it will conduct bi-weekly retesting in the affected areas to determine whether operators are carrying out the necessary network improvements. It will also continue monitoring mobile broadband performance elsewhere in Metro Manila.

The enforcement is being carried out under NTC Memorandum Circular No. 001-01-2026, which sets performance standards for entities operating wire and wireless communications systems in the Philippines, including mobile network operators.

The NTC said covered operators must comply with prescribed quality-of-service standards.

The regulator said the enforcement drive aims to promote reliable, faster, and more responsive telecommunications services for Filipino consumers, in line with its mandate under the Public Service Act.