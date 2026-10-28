The Philippine National Police (PNP) has sought the assistance of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to trace financial transactions linked to a suspected drug smuggling operation involving a shipment of methamphetamine intercepted in Laos.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said Wednesday that investigators were examining evidence, including the movement of funds allegedly used to finance the shipment intercepted at Luang Prabang Airport on 11 October.

"The financial investigation, we have also asked the AMLC, so the AMLC was also there yesterday, and we are now in the process of evaluating all the evidence that we have compiled for the eventual joint transmittal of the case. It will be jointly transmitted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the PNP," Co said during a briefing at Camp Crame.

Co said financial tracing could help establish the involvement of individuals suspected of financing or facilitating the illegal shipment.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and PDEA have also divided investigative responsibilities following a case conference this week.

The CIDG will focus on gathering statements, issuing subpoenas and investigating persons of interest, while both agencies coordinate their criminal and financial investigations.

"So the task of the CIDG under the PNP is to investigate and take statements from people. So we are jointly investigating and what we are doing right now is criminal and financial investigation," Co said.

Three persons yet to respond

Co said three individuals had yet to comply with subpoenas issued by the CIDG.

He urged them to appear before investigators, warning that failure to comply could lead authorities to seek indirect contempt proceedings.

The PNP did not disclose their identities.

Among the persons of interest identified in the investigation are former Bangsamoro Transition Authority parliament member Edrieza Nasser Rimbang, who is suspected of financing the operation, and pilot Rioklyn “Boyet” Toledo, who allegedly arranged the charter flight from Malaysia through Laos to the Philippines.

Investigators are also looking into the alleged involvement of Police Executive Master Sgt. Aileen Mendoza, who reportedly coordinated the shipment's intended arrival in the Philippines, and Abdulahkarim Macalatas, the named consignee.

The allegations against the individuals remain under investigation.

Rimbang's brother-in-law, Fahad Mulok Dibarosan, was reportedly arrested in Laos on 1 October after authorities discovered illegal drugs in luggage allegedly intended for transport to the Philippines.