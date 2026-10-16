PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Friday, 16 October, directed intelligence and investigative units to identify local financiers, facilitators and drug networks potentially connected to the foiled smuggling operation.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has launched an investigation into the possible involvement of a politician from the southern Philippines in a P3.54-billion illegal drug shipment intercepted in Laos earlier this month.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed Monday, 12 October, to intensify intelligence gathering and coordination with domestic and…

PNP moves to prevent Philippines from becoming drug transshipment hub

Philippine authorities are investigating possible links between domestic drug syndicates and illegal drug shipments intercepted in Laos and…

The directive followed reports that an unidentified politician allegedly financed the chartered flight intended to transport 521 kilograms of suspected shabu from Laos to the Philippines.

The drugs were discovered on 1 October at Luang Prabang International Airport. A Filipino national was among those arrested in connection with the shipment.

Nartatez said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and PNP Drug Enforcement Group were coordinating with other government agencies to verify intelligence and build cases against those responsible.

“We are validating all available information and coordinating closely with other agencies to establish any possible links to drug trafficking networks in the country. We will pursue every credible lead and ensure that any action we take is firmly supported by evidence,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that investigators would pursue individuals involved in financing, organizing or facilitating the shipment once sufficient evidence was established.

“That’s a lot of illegal drugs and just imagine if their illegal activity succeeded. How many Filipinos, especially from the youth, will be affected by this? We will not let this pass and we will hold them accountable,” Nartatez said.

Thailand shipment also under scrutiny

The investigation comes amid another major drug seizure in Thailand involving 1,178 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at approximately P8.01 billion.

Thai authorities intercepted the shipment aboard a fishing vessel on 7 October and arrested six Thai crew members.

The drugs were also reportedly intended for delivery to the Philippines.

Combined, the two seizures involved nearly 1.7 metric tons of suspected shabu worth approximately P11.55 billion.

Nartatez said investigators would exchange intelligence with foreign and domestic counterparts to determine whether the shipments were connected to Philippine drug syndicates.

Authorities are also examining whether additional local facilitators helped arrange the transportation and intended distribution of the illegal drugs.

The PNP said the investigation supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to intensify anti-drug operations and strengthen coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Nartatez emphasized that investigators would focus on gathering evidence sufficient to support criminal charges against those implicated.