Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday, 20 October, that investigators have found no evidence linking the family of former President Rodrigo Duterte to an alleged attempt to smuggle P3.5 billion worth of shabu from Laos into Mindanao.

Remulla made the clarification despite identifying former Bangsamoro Parliament member Edriezan Hadji Nasser Rimbang, described as a longtime Duterte ally, as the suspected financier of the operation.

“None,” Remulla replied when asked during an online news program whether the Duterte family was connected to the attempted shipment.

He stressed that Rimbang's reported political ties to the former president did not establish the family's involvement in the alleged smuggling scheme.

The investigation concerns an attempted shipment of 521 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, from Laos to the Philippines.

A purported Malacañang travel authorization letter dated 28 September also circulated on social media Tuesday, suggesting that Vice President Sara Duterte had been authorized to visit Laos from 29 to 30 September.

The authenticity of the document has not been established, and the alleged travel authorization does not demonstrate involvement in the drug shipment.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has summoned 21 individuals, including Rimbang, to provide information about the alleged operation.

PNP spokesperson Col. U Rae Co said Monday that additional individuals could be summoned as the investigation progresses.

Remulla earlier alleged that Rimbang financed the planned shipment and paid Police Master Sgt. Aileen Jane Manalo Mendoza to secure landing rights and access to a private hangar.

He also identified Capt. Rioklyn “Boyet” Toledo as the person who allegedly arranged for a private aircraft to travel from Malaysia to Laos.