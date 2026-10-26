Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra) is moving to help local governments unlock climate financing for projects that protect communities and critical infrastructure from worsening climate risks.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Infra said its partnership with the Climate Change Commission (CCC), signed on 20 October, will help local government units access funding through mechanisms such as the People’s Survival Fund.

The agreement also covers the development of Local Climate Change Action Plans, greenhouse gas inventories, and watershed protection programs through Prime Infra’s sustainability platform, Prime Kalikasan.

Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci said climate resilience is a key consideration in the company’s operations and infrastructure investments.

“Whether it is dealing with watersheds and securing water supply for our customers, or addressing emissions through our waste management processes, or ensuring that our projects truly make a positive impact on the communities where we operate, climate resilience is something we take as a central element and very seriously,” Lucci said.

“The partnership that this agreement fosters is a great combination between the CCC’s leadership in driving the mandate and initiatives of the government and our experience in developing and operating projects,” he added.

The partnership supports efforts to manage climate-related risks across its water supply, waste management, natural gas, power generation and pumped storage hydropower businesses.

It also seeks to bring private-sector expertise into local climate planning as the government pushes to translate national climate commitments into projects on the ground.

Prime Infra and the CCC also signed a separate agreement for the company’s support of the Philippine Hub at the 31st Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said private-sector participation could help translate national climate policies into projects that directly benefit local communities.

“The private sector plays a vital role in protecting local communities from the impacts of climate change.

Through partnerships that mobilize private sector expertise, resources, and innovation, we can strengthen community resilience and support climate solutions that respond to local needs. By working together, we can turn national climate priorities into concrete action that protects lives and livelihoods,” Borje said.