Raymond Lauchengco reunites OPM icons for ‘We Built This City’

The music, memories, and unforgettable spirit of the 1980s will take center stage as OPM icon Raymond Lauchengco gathers some of the country’s most celebrated performers for a special concert dedicated to Generation X.

Joining the original Bagets heartthrob are Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, and veteran entertainer Mitch Valdes for “Raymond Lauchengco: We Built This City,” happening on November 21, 2026, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Circuit Makati.

Scheduled just eight days before Raymond’s birthday, the concert promises to be more than a nostalgic musical reunion. It is a celebration of a generation that experienced the colorful pop culture of the 1980s and eventually navigated the challenges of careers, marriage, parenthood, and adulthood.

For Raymond, whose songs became part of the soundtrack of Filipino youth during that decade, the occasion offers an opportunity to recognize the achievements of his contemporaries.

“I think there’s a lot about our generation worth celebrating,” Raymond shares. “We built careers, raised families, made mistakes, learned from them, and somehow figured things out along the way. We did well. Not perfectly, but steadily, quietly, over time. I think we’ve earned ourselves a really good night out!”

The singer-actor, who remains closely associated with the iconic youth-oriented film Bagets, believes that music continues to connect people regardless of age.

Although Generation X serves as the inspiration behind the production, the concert also welcomes millennials, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and baby boomers who appreciate timeless hits and live entertainment.

Adding excitement to the evening is the participation of four artists who have helped shape the Philippine entertainment industry across different decades.

“These are artists I’ve admired and enjoyed working with over the years. Each of them brings something special to the show,” Raymond says.

The concert’s musical repertoire will revisit the infectious energy of the 1980s through familiar anthems, international Top 40 favorites, Broadway selections, and Raymond’s signature OPM hits.

Complementing the performances is a specially designed digital cityscape that will transform the stage into a visual representation of the generation’s journey through music, memories, and milestones.

For Raymond, the production is a personal dream finally coming to life.

“This is my dream concert,” Raymond says. “I want people to come with their friends, hear the songs they love, and have a fantastic time. We’ve spent so much of our lives being responsible adults. For one night, we can just enjoy ourselves!”

Behind the ambitious production is Global Resource Creative Exchange (GRCX), headed by entertainment industry veteran Girlie Rodis.

The creative team includes director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, musical director Marvin Querido, and production managers Arlene Austria and Dodie Crisostomo.

Fashion designer JC Buendia will handle the wardrobe, while J/Monis Salon is responsible for grooming.

The concert is presented by EvoCity by Ayala Land, with support from Solid Shipping, Avolution, Tough Mama Home & Kitchen Appliances, East Ocean Palace, and Stronghold Insurance Company.

Beyond the familiar melodies and star-studded performances, Raymond hopes audiences will leave the theater appreciating not only their younger years but also everything they have accomplished since then.

“We may not be the kids we used to be, and that’s okay because they remain inside us and this show will want to make them come out and sing and dance,” Raymond adds. “We’ve built pretty good lives since then. That’s something worth celebrating.”