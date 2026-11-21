300-square-meter land donation paves way for upgraded Coast Guard facility and improved maritime emergency response

BATANGAS — The municipality of Talisay has donated a 300-square-meter parcel of land to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), paving the way for the upgrading and future development of its existing Coast Guard Sub-Station to strengthen maritime safety and emergency response capabilities.

The donation is expected to improve the agency's ability to respond to maritime emergencies, enforce safety regulations and protect communities whose livelihoods depend on water-based activities.

The agreement was formalized through the ceremonial signing of a Deed of Donation on Friday, 20 November, at the New Municipal Hall in Barangay Tumaway, Talisay.

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Mayor Nestor D. Natanauan led the municipal delegation, while Lieutenant Commander Sean Jayner Cabral, commander of Coast Guard Station Batangas, attended as a witness and representative of the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDSTL) commander.

According to CGDSTL, the donated property will serve as the site for upgrading and further developing the existing Coast Guard Sub-Station in the municipality.

The planned improvements are intended to strengthen operational readiness, particularly in search-and-rescue missions, maritime law enforcement and marine environmental protection.

An improved facility is also expected to provide Coast Guard personnel with a stronger operational base for coordinating emergency responses and addressing maritime safety concerns involving fishermen, boat operators and other residents engaged in water-based activities.

The Coast Guard said the partnership reflects the shared commitment of the municipal government and maritime authorities to improving public safety and strengthening the delivery of essential services.

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The initiative is also expected to enhance the protection of lives, livelihoods and maritime interests within the municipality's waters.