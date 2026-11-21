The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has tightened monitoring and documentation requirements for containerized cargo transported through barges and other domestic vessels, introducing stricter procedures under its Electronic Tracking of Containerized Cargo (E-TRACC) System.

Customs Memorandum Order (CMO) No. 19-2026, issued on 11 November, amends the existing guidelines under CMO No. 09-2024 to improve cargo security, transparency and real-time monitoring of shipments moving through Philippine ports and inland facilities.

Signed by Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno on 9 November, the new order took effect immediately.

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Under the revised rules, barge owners, terminal facilities, shipping lines or their authorized representatives must initiate transfer bookings through the E-TRACC System and provide vessel details, container numbers, destinations, stowage plans and payment information.

Operators must also submit actual and final load lists to document cargo movements. Tracking devices will be activated after loading and deactivated following the submission of discharge records at the destination.

For imported shipments undergoing intermediate transfers, containers must remain within the designated facility until the required booking for onward transport is completed. Only properly booked containers fitted with Electronic Customs Seals may proceed to their designated free zones or inland destinations.

The order also prohibits unauthorized container releases, opening, examination, stuffing or stripping at intermediate terminals unless permitted by the district collector on justifiable grounds.

Shipping lines and terminal operators are required to report discrepancies in container loads and unauthorized additions before departure. Violations may result in fines and penalties under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

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The BOC also directed its E-TRACC service provider to enhance its online platform, establish GPS corridors for covered movements and deploy additional personnel to accredited customs facilities.