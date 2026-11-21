Police capture region's seventh most wanted person over alleged sexual abuse of his two minor children.

Police-released images of alias “Felipe,” 47, CALABARZON's seventh most wanted person, who was arrested in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Placer, Masbate, on 20 November 2026. He faces rape and acts of lasciviousness charges involving two minor children in Cavite. (Photo courtesy of PRO 4A)

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna — A 47-year-old man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing his two minor children in Cavite was arrested in Masbate following a joint manhunt operation by police units from CALABARZON and the Bicol Region.

Police Regional Office 4A identified the suspect as alias “Felipe,” ranked seventh on CALABARZON's regional most wanted persons list.

The suspect was apprehended at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday, 20 November, in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Placer, Masbate, according to a police report released Saturday.

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Authorities said the arrest was carried out through two outstanding warrants issued by Regional Trial Courts in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, for rape and acts of lasciviousness.

No bail was recommended for the rape charge, while the acts of lasciviousness case carried a recommended bail of ₱108,000.

Police said the charges stemmed from alleged incidents of sexual abuse involving the suspect's two minor children in Barangay Langkaan 1, Dasmariñas City, on 1 September and 7 October 2021.

Investigators also received information suggesting that other minor children of the suspect may have experienced similar abuse. However, police clarified that no corresponding charges have been filed concerning these additional allegations.

The children's mother, who is married to the suspect, is reportedly working overseas as an Overseas Filipino Worker.

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The operation was led by the Regional Intelligence Team for Cavite and Quezon under the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO 4A, headed by Police Colonel Vicente Cabatingan.

Personnel from PRO 5, the Masbate Police Provincial Office, regional mobile forces and the Dasmariñas City Police Station also participated in the operation.

The arrest was conducted under COPLAN “Bantay Dangal” and PRO CALABARZON's B.E.S.T. Initiative Against Sexual Offenses, which aims to intensify police operations against individuals accused of sexual offenses, particularly those involving children.

Following his arrest, the suspect underwent medical examination and booking procedures before being turned over to the Dasmariñas City Police Station for custodial processing and further legal proceedings.

PRO 4A Regional Director Police Brigadier General Dominic Baccay reiterated the police force's commitment to pursuing wanted individuals facing serious criminal charges, particularly offenses involving vulnerable children.

Baccay said authorities would continue tracking down fugitives and ensuring that those accused of abusing children are brought before the courts.