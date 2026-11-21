Workers operate equipment at Toshiba Information Equipment (Philippines) Inc.’s manufacturing facility in Laguna. Toshiba is expanding its nearline hard disk drive production in the province to meet growing global demand for high-capacity storage used by AI and cloud data centers. Photo courtesy of Toshiba

Manufacturers should strengthen supplier monitoring and identify early warning signs of financial and operational problems to prevent supply chain disruptions, according to global trade credit insurer Coface.

In a supplier risk management guide, the company cautioned businesses against relying solely on annual supplier reviews, onboarding information and self-reported data, saying these practices may fail to capture changes in suppliers’ financial health and operating conditions.

Coface said supplier problems often develop gradually before affecting production schedules, operating costs and customer deliveries.

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“Supply chain threats might feel sudden, but they’re rarely completely unpredictable. Often, they’ve been building in the background over weeks and months before they start to impact costs, production downtime and customer deliveries,” the company said.

It added that conventional assessments provide only a snapshot of a supplier’s condition, while historical financial statements may not reflect its current position. Self-reported information may also lack objectivity.

Among the warning signs manufacturers should watch are declining profit margins, tightening cash flow and changes in payment behavior, which could indicate worsening financial conditions.

Coface recommended investigating the causes of a supplier’s deteriorating position, maintaining regular communication with key partners and reviewing financial, operational and geographic exposure.

Businesses were also advised to strengthen inventory and sourcing strategies, update contingency plans and identify alternative suppliers before disruptions occur.

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“It’s important to realize that your suppliers are also operating in an increasingly volatile environment, where geopolitical uncertainty, economic instability and regulatory pressure may be pushing them to the limit,” Coface said.