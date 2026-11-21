THE country's export of merchandise soar by 7.6 percent this May, totaled at $7.87 billion against $7.32 billion posted in May 2025.

Philippine exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) must strengthen their emissions monitoring and reporting systems as the European Union (EU) considers expanding its carbon pricing rules to cover more products by 2028.

Department of Trade and Industry Bureau of International Trade Relations Director Marie Sherylyn Aquia said businesses should begin preparing for the proposed expansion of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which seeks to apply a carbon cost to imported goods based on their embedded emissions.

The European Commission has proposed including additional downstream products containing significant amounts of steel and aluminum, potentially affecting more Philippine exporters and their supply chains.

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“While discussions are still ongoing within the EU, these developments could have important implications for Philippine exporters and their supply chains. The timeline may seem distant, but preparations cannot wait,” Aquia said during a downstream products workshop organized by the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

IISD Policy Advisor Antoine Bonnet said CBAM currently covers iron and steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, hydrogen and electricity. While EU importers carry the legal obligation to declare embedded emissions, exporters can help their buyers avoid higher costs by providing verified emissions data.

Without reliable information, businesses may face default emissions values that include a markup, potentially reaching 30% from 2028, Bonnet said.

IISD Consultant George Riddell said proposals from the European Commission, Council of the EU and European Parliament differ in the number of downstream product categories they seek to include. Negotiations are ongoing, with the final rules expected in 2027.

Riddell urged exporters to document the origins of their inputs and production processes, noting that verified emissions data can help manage potential carbon costs.

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“More steel and aluminum content, and a higher-emission mill route, mean a higher cost,” he said.