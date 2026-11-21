Mikee Cojuangco Jaworski shares one on one moments with Kuya inside the PBB House

Behind the charming personality and growing popularity of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 housemate Robbie Jaworski is a devoted older brother whose compassion and thoughtfulness have always been evident within his family.

His mother, former actress and Olympic equestrian Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of Robbie’s personality at home, revealing how he looks after his younger siblings and even his own mother.

During a special segment of the reality show, Mikee was asked what impressed her most about Robbie based on what she had seen of him inside the famous house.

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For Mikee, her son’s caring attitude toward others is nothing new, as it reflects the same qualities he has demonstrated throughout his life.

“Very kuya talaga siya sa bahay. Inaalagaan niya talaga pati ako. So, ganun din siya to his brothers,” Mikee proudly shared.

Beyond being a responsible older brother, Mikee described Robbie as someone who possesses emotional maturity and a natural ability to understand the struggles of others.

“Marami siyang mga wise words but more than anything, I think napakasensitive niya na kaya niyang mag-empathize sa mga tao na especially those he cares about,” she explained.

According to Mikee, Robbie’s concern extends beyond offering comforting words. He makes a genuine effort to support people whenever he notices that they are experiencing sadness or questioning their abilities.

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“Yung parang do unto others yung attitude niya sa buhay. Na pag may nakikita siyang malungkot or nagda-doubt sa sarili nila, he will go out of his way,” she added.

Her revelations offered viewers a deeper understanding of the values Robbie carries with him as he navigates his journey inside the Pinoy Big Brother house.

While the reality competition continues to challenge the personalities and relationships of its housemates, Mikee’s touching description highlights a different side of Robbie—one defined by kindness, empathy, and a strong sense of responsibility toward the people around him.

For Mikee, seeing these qualities reflected in her son’s interactions is a meaningful reminder of the character he has developed beyond the spotlight.