The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has begun procurement for the 2028 national and local elections, but budget cuts could mean fewer voting machines and polling precincts as the electorate is projected to reach 74 million.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said bidding for the Online Ballot and Counting System (OBCS) and transmission requirements was underway, with procurement of voting machines expected to be completed by November or December.

Garcia warned that the executive branch's reduction of more than P15 billion from Comelec's proposed 2027 budget could affect election preparations, potentially leading to longer queues at polling places.

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The poll body has appealed to Congress to restore funding to accommodate the growing electorate, which is expected to increase from 55 million voters in 2022 and about 68 million in the 2025 midterm elections to 74 million in 2028.

Comelec had sought to limit the number of voters per precinct to about 600, but funding constraints could force it to accommodate more voters in each precinct.

Garcia said the increase would also require additional voting machines, teachers and election personnel.

Despite the budget concerns, he ruled out any postponement or cancellation of the 2028 elections, stressing that the polls are constitutionally mandated.

"There is an election in 2028, without a doubt. The 2028 elections cannot be delayed, stopped or canceled," Garcia said.

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He emphasized that neither the President nor Congress has the authority to cancel the national and local elections, unlike barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, whose schedules may be adjusted through legislation.

Comelec is scheduled to defend its budget before the Senate plenary on Nov. 25.

Meanwhile, Garcia reported that about 130,000 people applied for voter registration during the first five days of the registration period, which began Nov. 10 and will run until July 20.

The poll body is also reviewing voting procedures to improve accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Garcia renewed his appeal for Congress to pass an early voting law allowing these groups to cast their ballots ahead of election day.

He said a similar proposal had previously passed the House of Representatives but failed to secure Senate approval.

About 12 million senior citizens and between 800,000 and 1 million PWDs are expected among the electorate in 2028, posing logistical challenges for school-based polling precincts.

Garcia explained that precinct-specific ballots in automated elections complicate arrangements for voters requiring assistance, as transferring ballots involves documentation and other procedures.

Comelec is also considering expanding mall voting, introduced during the 2025 elections, to ease congestion in schools and improve accessibility.

Garcia said the initiative was well received, particularly by senior citizens, because of air-conditioned facilities and easier access.

However, expanding mall voting would require consultations with affected communities and the consent of a majority of voters in the barangays concerned.