As misleading information continues to circulate across digital platforms, Filipino journalists and content creators are being encouraged to become more responsible voices in discussions surrounding the West Philippine Sea.

Recognizing the influence of online personalities and media professionals in shaping public opinion, the Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies (CIRIS) organized a special workshop aimed at strengthening digital literacy, critical thinking, and responsible information sharing.

Held on November 8 at the Ayala Museum, the gathering brought together individuals from different media backgrounds for an interactive learning experience that explored how misleading narratives can influence public understanding of important national issues.

Also read Ina Raymundo reveals secret to 26-year marriage

The workshop, titled Murky Waters: Navigating Disinformation, Social Media Sharing and Influence in the West Philippine Sea, challenged participants to examine the credibility of online content before allowing it to reach wider audiences.

Rather than relying solely on traditional lectures, organizers introduced practical exercises that demonstrated how information can be manipulated, taken out of context, or presented in ways that distort the truth.

Participants were taught techniques for identifying questionable claims, examining original sources, conducting reverse image searches, and comparing information with independent evidence.

CIRIS Executive Director Michel André P. del Rosario emphasized that fighting disinformation requires more than simply knowing the facts. He underscored the importance of encouraging Filipinos to participate actively in conversations and initiatives that affect their communities.

“We want Filipinos to move from being informed to being involved—not only on the West Philippine Sea, but on issues that shape our communities and our country,” del Rosario said.

Also read Gladys Reyes hopes for onscreen reunion with Judy Ann Santos

He also highlighted the important role of media practitioners and digital influencers in helping audiences develop a more discerning approach to the information they encounter.

For educational content creator Larc Varona, the workshop provided useful methods that he could incorporate into his work, particularly when evaluating suspicious online materials.

“They gave us a very good list of what to do once we see something that we think is not real,” Varona shared.

He particularly appreciated learning about reverse image searches, which can help determine whether photographs are authentic or have been used in misleading contexts.

Another participant, content creator Carlos Benipayo, reflected on the responsibility that comes with sharing information online.

Benipayo acknowledged that not every claim can be immediately investigated, making restraint an equally important part of responsible digital engagement.

“If you don’t have time to dig deeper into whether the content is real or misinformed, or if there’s a disinformation agenda behind it, what we can do best is to just stop, don’t engage with it, and don’t propagate that information,” he explained.

Beyond identifying misleading content, the participants were encouraged to translate their learning into meaningful action by developing initiatives they could implement in their respective communities within 30 days.

The activity also supports CIRIS’ advocacy reality series Pusong Bayani, which brings attention to the experiences of Filipinos whose communities, livelihoods, and everyday realities are closely connected to the West Philippine Sea.

With social media becoming an increasingly influential source of public information, the workshop reinforced the importance of accuracy, accountability, and thoughtful online engagement.

Ultimately, the initiative delivered a timely reminder that protecting the integrity of public conversations begins with individual responsibility.