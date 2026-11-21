A 35-year-old online seller was shot dead inside his girlfriend’s house in Barangay Pong-ol, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on the night of 20 November, with the suspect identified as his girlfriend’s former live-in partner now at large.

The victim, Carlos Dionicio Tuquib Garcia, a married resident of Barangay Cuancabal, Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, was shot several times at around 10:15 p.m. while preparing to rest with his girlfriend, police said.

Based on the initial police report, the suspect, Dionisio Nodo Galleto, 35, a farmer originally from Sta. Teresita, Cagayan, and currently residing in Barangay Don Lorenzo Querubin, Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, allegedly forcibly entered the house and went into the room where the victim and his girlfriend were staying.

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The suspect allegedly shot Garcia multiple times, hitting him in the head and chest with a firearm of undetermined caliber, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim’s girlfriend, identified as Ana Loraine Llanes Sagucio, 42, an overseas Filipino worker and resident of Barangay Pong-ol, witnessed the shooting. Police said Sagucio was the girlfriend of the victim and the former live-in partner of the suspect.

Garcia was rushed to the Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital–Gabriela Silang, but was declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Cristine Gorion.

Police have launched a hot pursuit operation to locate and arrest Galleto, who remains at large.

Authorities have also activated the Seal of Plan, sought to locate and identify additional witnesses, and requested the assistance of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and KIMAT in the investigation.