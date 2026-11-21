Actress and television host Arra San Agustin is unapologetically embracing her confidence, revealing that she sees nothing wrong with sharing attractive and daring photos of herself on social media.

During her appearance on GTV’s ChikaCart, Arra candidly discussed her decision to post swimsuit photos, explaining that expressing confidence and appreciating one’s physical appearance should not be something to feel embarrassed about.

The actress even playfully acknowledged that posting thirst trap photos is something many people have done at some point.

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“Umamin kayong lahat, lahat kayo nagti-thirst trap. Lahat tayo, may gusto tayong ilabas sa sarili natin ’di ba? Kung gusto lang natin maging confident, ’di ba, minsan nagpo-post tayo,” she said.

For Arra, celebrating her body is also about recognizing that youth is fleeting and that physical appearance naturally changes with age.

“Ngayon lang ako magiging ganitong age at magiging ganito ’yung balat at katawan ko… So sige na itodo na natin,” she explained.

However, the actress emphasized that her confidence comes with personal boundaries, stressing that she remains mindful of what she chooses to share publicly.

“I mean may boundaries pa rin naman, may limits pa rin naman pero ngayon lang ako magiging ganito. Siguro pag sixty na ako, iba na yung katawan ko so might as well ’di ba?” she added.

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Her remarks reflect a refreshing perspective on self-confidence, body appreciation, and the freedom to express oneself without being overly concerned about public judgment.

Rather than allowing criticism to dictate how she presents herself, Arra appears determined to enjoy her present stage of life while maintaining her own standards and limitations.

For the actress, posting swimsuit photos is not simply about attracting attention but also about celebrating the confidence she has developed and making the most of the moment.