Police investigate alleged group involvement in street crimes across CALABARZON and Metro Manila

Police display suspected shabu, improvised firearms, ammunition and other items seized during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Zapote 3, Bacoor City, Cavite, on Saturday, 21 November 2026, which resulted in the arrest of nine individuals allegedly linked to street theft and robbery schemes. (Photo courtesy of Cavite PPO)

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — Nine suspected members of a group allegedly involved in theft, robbery, illegal drugs and gun-running were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Zapote 3 early Saturday, Nov. 21.

The arrests prompted a wider investigation into the group's suspected involvement in dura-dura, laglag-barya, ipit, salisi and dukot schemes reportedly operating in parts of CALABARZON and Metro Manila.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) said the operation was conducted around 1 a.m. after a confidential informant reported that individuals allegedly selling shabu had gathered in the area.

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Operatives of the Bacoor Component City Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), arrested nine suspects identified by their aliases as Winwin, Glen, Paeng, Pelo, Berto, Thor, Pinang, Labo and Lucing.

Winwin is reportedly from Dasmariñas City, while the eight others are Bacoor residents.

Police seized 10 sachets containing approximately 33.27 grams of suspected shabu worth P226,236, four improvised firearms known as sumpak and eight rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.

Also recovered were five Android phones, four SIM cards, identification and bank cards, a black pouch, and two bottles reportedly containing Mang Tomas sauce and alcohol, which investigators suspect were used in dura-dura incidents.

Police said a possible connection to a dura-dura incident in Pasay City emerged when one of the confiscated phones received a call allegedly linked to the scheme during the inventory of seized items.

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Investigators are examining the information to determine the extent of the suspects' activities and possible links to other reported crimes.

A check of the Philippine National Police's Criminal Information Reporting and Analysis System also revealed previous arrest records involving several suspects for theft, illegal drugs, gambling and physical injury.

Cavite PPO director Col. Ariel Red said investigators would pursue additional leads to establish the group's suspected operations beyond Cavite.

"This operation is a significant step in disrupting their alleged activities, but our investigation will not stop here," Red said.

The confiscated drugs and firearms will undergo forensic examination, while the suspects will be subjected to drug testing.