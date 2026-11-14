PAO chief stresses accountability after agency earns Hall of Fame award

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta emphasized that every centavo of public funds must be properly accounted for following the agency’s recognition as a Hall of Fame awardee for financial management.

The Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines (AGAP) conferred the Hall of Fame award on the PAO after naming it the country’s 2025 Most Outstanding Accounting Office.

The award recognizes the agency’s performance in promoting the responsible, transparent, and accountable management of government funds.

Rueda-Acosta announced on Saturday that she personally received the distinction during the AGAP Annual National Convention 2026, held late last month at the SMX Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga.

Speaking about the importance of integrity in public service, the PAO chief reminded government personnel to maintain proper documentation and submit truthful financial reports when accounting for public expenditures.

“The true legacy we can leave to the Filipino people is our honesty,” Rueda-Acosta said.

She also underscored the importance of valid financial records, saying, “Receipts are important. Not fake receipts, not consecutively numbered receipts, but genuine receipts.”

During the convention, Rueda-Acosta urged government officials and employees to strictly observe the financial management rules and regulations set by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Commission on Audit (COA), and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to maintain their respective agencies’ financial standing.

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Rueda-Acosta, who has served as chief public attorney for more than 25 years, said a public servant’s legacy should not be measured solely by awards but also by honesty and accountability in handling taxpayers’ money.

Rueda-Acosta said she intends to maximize her tenure as PAO chief, remaining open to the needs of millions of indigent and underprivileged Filipinos until her compulsory retirement at age 70. She is currently 65.

In DBM’s 2025 Annual Agency Performance Review (AAPR), its latest rating, the PAO emerged on top after obtaining a perfect score for its 100-percent budget utilization.

The PAO has consistently achieved 100-percent utilization across all parameters, a top DBM official was quoted as saying.

In 2024, the PAO was also named DBM’s top achiever after receiving a perfect score of 5 in the same financial and physical performance review.