Sandro Marcos defends Ilocos Norte’s 2027 budget, says allocation remains insufficient

First District Representative Sandro Marcos defended the proposed 2027 budget allocation for Ilocos Norte, saying the funding remains insufficient to address the province's long-standing development needs despite criticisms over its size.

Speaking during visits to barangays in Laoag City on 13 November, Marcos said he would continue pushing for government projects and financial assistance for his constituents amid economic pressures, including rising fuel prices, inflation, the threat of El Niño and the conflict in the Middle East.

“Hindi namin kontrolado kung ano ang nangyayari sa bansa at kung ano ang nangyayari sa mundo at sa iba't ibang bansa. Ang makokontrol namin, ang magagawa namin, ay siguraduhin na tuloy-tuloy po ang tulong na makakarating dito sa Laoag City,” Marcos said.

He added that his responsibility was to ensure assistance would continue reaching residents despite circumstances beyond the control of local officials.

“Kaya rest assured na habang pinagtatrabahuhan namin ito, ipaglalaban namin ang mga karapatan ng ating mga kababayan, hindi lang sa Kongreso kundi sa national government po,” he said.

Marcos also addressed criticisms over Ilocos Norte's proposed allocation under the 2027 National Expenditure Program, questioning why he would support reducing the funding intended for his province.

“Anong klaseng congressman ako kung babawasan ko ang budget ng aking probinsya?” he said.

He maintained that Ilocos Norte had long received limited attention from the national government because of its relatively small population, adding that the current administration presented an opportunity to address projects and services that had previously received insufficient funding.

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According to Marcos, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had instructed him to ensure that Ilocos Norte would not be neglected during his administration.

He quoted the President as telling him to ensure the province would receive the attention it had long been denied and that the development needs of its constituents would be addressed during his term.

The lawmaker argued that the proposed allocation should not be considered excessive given the number of projects still awaiting funding.

“Sa mga tao na nagsasabi na ngayong taon lahat ng ipinaglaban natin na budget para sa Ilocos Norte ay masyadong malaki, ang gusto kong sabihin sa kanila, masyadong maliit pa rin,” he said.

Marcos also cited his discussions with Laoag City Mayor Bryan Alcid, who reportedly raised concerns that the proposed funding remained insufficient to cover the city's numerous requested projects.

He said Alcid expressed concern after reviewing the budget, noting that only a portion of the city's proposed priorities had been included.

Marcos said there was still an opportunity to pursue funding for the remaining programs and projects.

Among the initiatives he cited were the installation of streetlights across Laoag City, construction of multipurpose buildings, completion of covered courts and continued financial assistance to residents.

He maintained that these projects and assistance programs were part of his efforts to address the needs of communities across the province.

Despite criticisms surrounding the proposed budget, Marcos vowed to continue lobbying for funding and government support for the First District.

“Basta andito ako bilang diputado ng Primero Distrito, itutuloy ko po ang paglalaban sa inyong lahat,” he said.