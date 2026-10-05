From commanding the pageant stage to making her presence felt on an international fashion runway, Gazini Ganados continues to prove that her signature walk can shine well beyond the world of beauty competitions.

The Filipina beauty queen stepped onto the runway for designer Grace Steadfast during Paris Fashion Week, bringing the confidence and poise that once helped define her pageant journey to one of fashion’s most celebrated stages.

Photos shared by Sparkle showed Ganados in a striking pink, figure-hugging creation embellished with intricate beads and sparkling gems. The glamorous look accentuated her statuesque frame as she confidently worked the runway.

For Ganados, the appearance offered a different platform for the commanding presence and polished pasarela she developed during her years in pageantry.

The Cebuana beauty rose to national prominence after winning Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 and later representing the Philippines at Miss Universe 2019, where she finished in the Top 20 and received the Best National Costume award.

Years after her Miss Universe journey, Ganados continues to explore opportunities in entertainment, modeling and fashion.

Her Paris Fashion Week appearance marks another international moment for the beauty queen—this time without a sash or crown, but with the same confidence that once made her a standout on the pageant stage.

For Ganados, the runway may be different, but the commanding walk remains unmistakably hers.