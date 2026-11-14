BCDA welcomes Nepomuceno, hails Bingcang’s service

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has welcomed former Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, who will replace outgoing President and CEO Joshua Bingcang as head of the agency.

According to the BCDA, it aims to build on its gains and pursue new opportunities to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“Nepomuceno brings a combination of public-sector leadership and private-sector experience that will serve BCDA well as it advances its development agenda. He previously served as the Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs and Administrator of the Office of Civil Defense and Executive Director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council,” the agency said.

Before that, he held senior positions at the Bureau of Customs, including Deputy Commissioner for the Enforcement Group. His private-sector experience adds a business and operational perspective to his leadership background.

A magna cum laude graduate of the University of the Philippines, Nepomuceno also holds an Executive MBA from the Asian Institute of Management. His experience in government operations, institutional management, and enterprise leadership is expected to help the BCDA strengthen its capacity to attract strategic investments, accelerate project development, and forge partnerships that translate government assets into economic opportunities for Filipinos.

The BCDA also hailed outgoing PCEO Bingcang for his 30 years of service to the institution. He joined the BCDA in September 1996 as a Project Development Officer III and rose through the ranks before becoming the agency’s president and chief executive.

Under his leadership, the BCDA emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing investment promotion agencies (IPAs), rising to become the Philippines’ third top-performing IPA.

From 2022 to 2026, the agency remitted P37 billion to the National Government, supporting national development and the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. In 2026 alone, the BCDA generated P145 billion in investments and secured commitments for 11,800 jobs.

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Among the key achievements of Bingcang’s tenure was strengthening Clark as a major infrastructure and investment hub, anchored by Clark International Airport (CRK) and the completion of the 19.8-kilometer One Clark Boulevard, which connects the Clark Freeport Zone, Clark Aviation Capital, and New Clark City.

Bingcang also played a central role in positioning New Clark City as a potential hub for advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and other strategic industries under the Philippines’ participation in the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

The proposed advanced manufacturing hub in New Clark City is envisioned as a major component of the country’s efforts to move up the global technology value chain. The planned hub is projected to generate significant economic activity and employment once fully operational.

His tenure also saw key milestones across the BCDA’s development portfolio, including the advancement of New Clark City, the resolution of long-standing legal challenges in Camp John Hay, the recovery of operational control over Poro Point Seaport, and the continued development of strategic properties in Metro Manila.

These milestones supported President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s economic agenda to strengthen infrastructure, attract investments, and generate jobs in the country.

Beyond infrastructure and investment, Bingcang also championed programs aimed at ensuring that BCDA developments generate tangible benefits for surrounding communities.

The agency expanded community-oriented initiatives involving youth development, sports, education, environmental protection, and support for communities. Programs such as the BCDA Youth Rising Cup in Tarlac, which supports the development of young athletes, and the Ayta Ethno-Botanical Center (AEBC), which promotes sustainable farming and livelihood opportunities for Indigenous Peoples (IPs), reflect the agency’s commitment to community development.

These milestones reflect the BCDA’s continuing work to transform former military bases and other government properties into productive economic centers that attract investments, generate employment, and create opportunities for Filipinos.

As Bingcang moves on to his next assignment at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), the BCDA wished him success in his continued public service.

“Serving BCDA for 30 years has been a meaningful journey and a great privilege. I am proud of what we have achieved as an institution, made possible by the dedication of our people and the support of our partners. As I take on a new role in public service, I am confident that BCDA will continue to build on these gains, create new opportunities, and deliver better lives for Filipinos,” Bingcang said.