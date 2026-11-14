MMDA chief invokes Filipino hospitality amid questions over ASEAN cleanup drive

Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conducted a cleanup operation at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex on 22 October as part of preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings. Preparations also include traffic management measures, with road closures expected around the complex to accommodate summit-related activities and ensure the safety and security of delegates and the public.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Don Artes has defended the agency’s concentrated cleaning and beautification operations around venues for the 49th ASEAN Summit, saying the intensified work was part of the Filipino practice of preparing for visitors.

Artes acknowledged that the MMDA’s activities had drawn public attention because of their concentration around summit venues, although he maintained that street cleaning and maintenance were part of the agency’s daily operations.

“Alam n’yo, itong paglilinis naman natin, regular 'yan on a daily basis. It's just that siguro kaya napupuna dahil nag-concentrate tayo doon sa venue ng ASEAN,” Artes said.

“It's part of our culture na pag may bisita tayo, talaga namang naglilinis tayo. Naghahanda tayo ng masarap na pagkain,” he added..

The explanation comes amid criticism of the intensified cleanup and clearing operations ahead of the regional gathering, particularly concerns over the treatment and displacement of informal vendors and homeless people in areas targeted for beautification.