P93-M worth of petroleum products seized in Tarlac illegal fuel trade raid

Around 93,000 liters of petroleum products were seized during a law enforcement operation targeting a suspected illegal fuel trading operation in Tarlac City on 12 November 2026.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), personnel from the Regional Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), Tarlac City Police Station, Tarlac Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Tarlac carried out the operation at a fuel distribution facility in Barangay San Rafael.

Upon arrival, authorities reportedly caught employees transferring petroleum products from one tanker truck to another, prompting further investigation into possible illegal fuel trading and diversion.

The operation, conducted under a court-issued search warrant, led to the arrest of the establishment’s 46-year-old owner and eight employees.

Seized during the four-hour operation were nine tanker trucks containing approximately 88,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 22 intermediate bulk containers holding 3,000 liters of gasoline, and two storage tanks containing 2,000 liters of diesel fuel.

Police also confiscated fuel transfer equipment, financial documents, and P146,537 in cash believed to be proceeds from fuel sales.

The suspects are facing possible charges for violating Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, which penalizes illegal trading and other prohibited practices involving petroleum products.

PRO3 Director PBGen. Jess B. Mendez warned that illegal fuel trading is a serious concern because of its potential impact on legitimate businesses, government revenues, and the country’s economy.

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“Illegal fuel trading is not just about selling petroleum products without proper authority. These activities can undermine legitimate businesses, deprive the government of revenues, and potentially amount to economic sabotage. We will continue to pursue those who exploit the fuel industry for illegal profit,” Mendez said.

The arrested individuals and confiscated items were brought to RSOG-RID3 for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.