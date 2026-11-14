Southeast Asia risks losing ground in the global investment race unless governments move faster to attract private capital, as the region faces a staggering $261-billion annual infrastructure funding gap through 2040.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda said ASEAN's infrastructure requirements have more than doubled to $7.1 trillion, putting pressure on governments to accelerate reforms and develop commercially viable projects as public funds fall short.

Speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Manila over the weekend, Kanda said the region would need around $476 billion annually, equivalent to 8.7 percent of its gross domestic product, to finance critical power, transport, digital and healthcare infrastructure.

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“At current levels, governments will finance less than half of what is needed. That leaves a gap of around $261 billion a year. That gap is larger than the total government infrastructure investment in the region today. Public budgets alone cannot close it,” Kanda said.

But while financing remains a major challenge, Kanda stressed that ASEAN's bigger problem is its failure to generate enough projects capable of attracting investors.

“Capital is not the binding constraint. Investable projects are,” he said.

He urged governments to establish predictable regulations, ensure transparent procurement and invest more in preparing bankable projects, while using public funds to reduce risks and encourage private sector participation.

Electricity infrastructure accounts for half of ASEAN's projected investment requirements, while transport represents another third.

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Digital infrastructure, including broadband networks and data centers, will require nearly $600 billion, reflecting growing demand for connectivity and artificial intelligence technologies.

Another $227 billion will be needed to close gaps in healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

Kanda warned that disruptions to global energy supplies and shipping routes have exposed the region's vulnerability to external shocks, making infrastructure investment increasingly urgent.

"The world is fragmenting. Trading relationships are being redrawn. Supply chains are shifting," he said.

Despite these pressures, ADB expects ASEAN to grow by 4.7 percent in both 2026 and 2027, supported by continued regional integration.

"The next era of integration will not be negotiated through trade agreements alone. It will be built in power grids, transport corridors, and digital networks," Kanda said.

To help bridge the investment gap, ADB announced two new financing initiatives under its commitment to provide up to $30 billion for ASEAN priorities by 2030.

These include up to $8 billion for water and food security projects under the ASEAN Resilient Rivers Initiative and up to $5 billion for digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence readiness and cross-border payments.

Kanda also announced plans to sign an agreement designating ADB as ASEAN's main bank, strengthening its role in financing regional infrastructure and preparing projects for investment.

He said ASEAN must turn its infrastructure ambitions into projects that can attract long-term capital if it hopes to remain competitive amid shifting global trade and investment flows.

"The needs are clear. The capital exists," Kanda said. "So bring us your projects. We will help prepare them. And we will invest alongside you."