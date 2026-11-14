DOJ: Two Quiboloy co-accused remain at large in US extradition case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that two co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Carreon Quiboloy in the United States extradition case remain at large following the issuance of extradition arrest warrants and hold departure orders (HDOs) by a Makati court.

DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said authorities have no confirmed information on the current whereabouts of KOJC officials Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag.

Both individuals, alongside Quiboloy, are subjects of extradition arrest warrants issued on 12 November 2026 by the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 145, presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy (Case No. R-MKT-26-02823-SP).

“Panilag and Dandan remain at large. We have no confirmed information on their current whereabouts at this time,” Martinez said.

However, he emphasized that the HDOs issued concurrently by the court will prevent the two from leaving the Philippines while extradition proceedings are underway.

The Makati RTC issued the warrants and HDOs after finding probable cause in the extradition petition filed by the DOJ on 9 November 2026, on behalf of the US government, which originally transmitted its formal request on 6 August 2026.

The court determined that the individuals are the persons named in the US federal indictment and that the charges constitute extraditable offenses under the 1994 Philippines–United States Extradition Treaty.

Quiboloy, Dandan, and Panilag were indicted by a US federal grand jury in California on charges including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking of children; international human trafficking; visa fraud; money laundering; and bulk cash smuggling.

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Under the Supreme Court’s updated Rules on Extradition Proceedings, once law enforcement authorities — expected to be led by the Philippine National Police (PNP) — notify the court that the arrest warrants have been implemented, summons and copies of the extradition petition will be personally served on the individuals.

They will then have a non-extendible period of 15 days to file a verified answer.

Quiboloy, who was arrested in September 2024, remains detained without bail at the Pasig City Jail while facing separate, non-bailable domestic charges. According to the DOJ, the prosecution has concluded presenting its evidence and is preparing to submit its formal offer of evidence.

The prosecution is also actively presenting evidence in a separate trial.