Marvin Agustin celebrates 30 years of ‘MarJo’

Three decades of friendship, unforgettable memories, and a successful showbiz partnership have given actor Marvin Agustin plenty of reasons to celebrate his enduring bond with longtime screen partner Jolina Magdangal.

As their beloved “MarJo” love team marks its 30th anniversary, Marvin took to Instagram to express his heartfelt appreciation for Jolina, whom he affectionately calls “Labtim.”

Sharing a nostalgic photograph of them together, Marvin reflected on their remarkable journey from being one of the most popular love teams of the 1990s to becoming lifelong friends.

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“30 years of LABTIM,” he began his touching message.

“Three decades of working together, learning from each other, growing together, and building a beautiful friendship that I will always be proud of and grateful for.”

Marvin acknowledged that their journey has not always been perfect, but those experiences have made their friendship even more meaningful.

“Hindi man laging perfect, but that’s what makes our journey even more meaningful. I’ve learned so much from you, not just as a screen partner, but as a friend,” he continued.

The actor also expressed gratitude for the rare kind of friendship and professional partnership they have maintained despite the changes in their personal lives and careers.

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“What we have is truly a blessing, and I wish everyone could experience this kind of friendship and partnership in their lifetime,” Marvin shared.

He ended his anniversary tribute with an affectionate message that highlighted how much Jolina continues to mean to him.

“Thank you for 30 beautiful years, Labtim. What an honor and a privilege to share this journey with you.”

Marvin and Jolina became household names during the 1990s, captivating audiences with their natural chemistry, youthful charm, and memorable performances in television and movies.

Their pairing became one of the defining love teams of their generation, earning a loyal following that continues to celebrate their partnership decades later.

While both stars have since pursued their individual careers and built their own families, their friendship has remained a special part of their showbiz journey.