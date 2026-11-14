P160-M worth of illicit cigarettes, vape products seized in Malabon

Around P160 million worth of undocumented cigarettes and unregistered vape products were confiscated during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Potrero, Malabon City, on 11 and 12 November 2026.

The operation, conducted as part of an intensified crackdown on illicit trade, also led to the arrest of a Chinese national.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 4A Special Operations Team, together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Malabon City Police Station, arrested the suspect, identified by the alias "Ching," while allegedly selling and distributing undocumented cigarettes bearing a registered commercial brand but lacking the mandatory graphic health warnings required by law.

Authorities seized approximately 1,120 master cases of cigarettes valued at P78 million. The products were allegedly distributed without authorization from the brand owner. Two trucks believed to have been used to transport the cigarettes were also recovered.

Follow-up enforcement operations led to the discovery of another 635 boxes of vape products worth P82 million. DTI verification confirmed that the products were unregistered, making their storage, sale and distribution unlawful.

The combined seizure amounted to P160 million, covering 1,755 cases and boxes of illicit tobacco and vape products.

The operation targeted unlawful distribution networks that undermine legitimate businesses, deprive the government of lawful revenues and expose consumers to products that have not complied with regulatory requirements.

The enforcement action is anchored on Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which strengthens the government's campaign against large-scale smuggling and unlawful activities involving agricultural products, including tobacco.

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It also supports Republic Act No. 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, which mandates health warnings on cigarette packaging to inform consumers of the dangers of tobacco use.

PNP Chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed that law enforcement efforts must reach not only those selling illicit products but also the networks responsible for bringing them into the market.

He likewise emphasized the importance of protecting consumers from unregulated products.