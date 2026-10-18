A day after the arrest of a Nigerian national along with the confiscation of P6-million worth of party drugs, two more Nigerians were arrested during a follow up anti-illegal drug operation in Angeles City, Pampanga on 17 October 2026.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the two High Value Individuals (HVIs) were arrested at Brgy. Balibago around 5:40pm. The City Police Drug Enforcement Unit, with support from the City Intelligence Unit, Police Station 4, RID-RSOG, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Regional Intelligence Unit 3, and Mabalacat City Police Station, in coordination with PDEA Region 3, conducted the operation.

The suspects, both Nigerian nationals and residents of Mabalacat City, Pampanga, were listed as HVIs.

Recovered during the operation were approximately 12 grams of suspected dried marijuana, one gram of suspected high-grade marijuana or Kush, and 60 suspected ecstasy tablets, with a combined Standard Drug Price of P104,940.

The suspects and the seized evidence were brought to the CPDEU office for investigation and proper disposition. Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared for filing.

The operation came a day after another listed HVI, also a Nigerian national, was arrested in Brgy. Balibago, Angeles City, where police recovered 3,510 suspected ecstasy tablets valued at ₱5.967 million.

Police are now checking whether there is any connection among the arrested personalities, particularly in the source and distribution of ecstasy and other illegal drugs in the area. Authorities stressed that any possible link remains subject to further intelligence work and investigation.