P5.97M party drugs seized, Nigerian arrested in Angeles City

Around 3,510 party drug Ecstasy tablets worth P5.97-million were confiscated, while a Nigerian was arrested during a buy-bust operation at Barangay Balibago in Angeles City, Pampanga on 16 October 2026.

According to police, the 46-year-old Nigerian is a listed foreign High Value Individual reportedly residing in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

The operation was carried out at around 10:30 PM along 1st Street, Brgy. Balibago by personnel of Police Station 4, Angeles City Police Office, together with the City Intelligence Unit, City Drug Enforcement Unit, RID-RSOG, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 3, and Regional Intelligence Unit 3, in coordination with PDEA Region 3.

Police recovered 3,510 suspected ecstasy tablets with a Standard Drug Price of P5,967,000, along with the marked money used in the transaction.

The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to Police Station 4 for documentation and proper disposition. Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared for filing.

PBGEN Jess B. Mendez, Regional Director of PRO3, credited the result to sustained intelligence work and close coordination among the operating units.

"Illegal drugs do not recognize boundaries, so our units must continue sharing information and working together. This operation shows what sustained intelligence work and coordinated action can accomplish. We will remain focused on pursuing high-value drug personalities and preventing these substances from reaching our communities, especially our young people."

The operation also demonstrates the JBM Kuyog System in action, with intelligence and operating units sharing information and moving together toward a common objective.

The accomplishment supports the PNP Focused Agenda of Chief, PNP PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., particularly the campaign against illegal drugs and the strengthened management of police operations.