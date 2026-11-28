Senator Ping Lacson challenged Marcos’ claim that the US-Iran conflict caused the Philippines’ sluggish growth, citing stronger economic performance among ASEAN neighbors.

First-class cities and municipalities received 67.48% of government-funded multipurpose buildings from 2012 to 2026, while fifth-class local government units (LGUs) got only 1.2%, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said Saturday.

Citing data on 79,816 multipurpose buildings (MPBs), Lacson said first-class LGUs accounted for 53,865 projects, compared with just 976 in fifth-class municipalities and cities.

“67.5% nasa first class cities and municipalities, 1.2% nasa laylayan, ang 5th class. So paano mo ija-justify?” Lacson said in an interview with DZRH.

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He questioned the disparity during deliberations on the Department of Public Works and Highways' (DPWH) proposed 2027 budget, saying the allocation pattern contradicted claims that MPBs were needed to address infrastructure gaps in poorer municipalities.

Second-class LGUs received 10,671 projects, third-class LGUs 8,167 and fourth-class LGUs 5,229. Another 908 projects had no identified income classification.

The concentration was also evident among individual local governments. Quezon City, the country's highest-income city with P31.533 billion in income, had 1,449 MPBs, while Taguig had 318. Santiago City in Isabela, meanwhile, had only three.

Among municipalities, Daraga in Albay, the highest-income municipality, had 135 projects, while Calayan in Cagayan had one.

Lacson said the pattern persisted in the Senate's version of the proposed 2027 budget, citing allocations of 26 MPBs for Quezon City and 25 for Lipa City in Batangas.

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He questioned the continued funding of projects in wealthier LGUs while poorer municipalities remained underserved.

P41 billion in projects lack descriptions

Lacson also flagged 2,806 proposed MPB projects worth P41 billion that lacked specific descriptions of their intended functions.

Without these details, he said, lawmakers and the public could not determine whether the structures would serve as health centers, evacuation centers, sports facilities or other public infrastructure.

He cited an inspection in Castillejos, Zambales, where his staff found a public market and another structure within the same complex.

“We’re not against the construction pero for transparency dapat may description,” he said.

The DPWH's proposed 2027 budget under the National Expenditure Program included P40.97 billion for multipurpose buildings and facilities intended to support social services. The department's overall proposed allocation was P643.95 billion.

Sen. Jose Victor “JV” Ejercito, sponsor of the DPWH budget, agreed that fourth- and fifth-class municipalities should receive greater consideration in project allocations.

Ejercito said Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez would look into measures to prioritize poorer LGUs and ensure infrastructure spending supports local economic development.