Fionna Lisama speaks out on butterfly controversy

Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 candidate Fionna Lisama has publicly expressed remorse after her unconventional runway presentation involving live butterflies sparked criticism on social media.

The General Trias City representative found herself at the center of controversy when footage of her appearance during the pageant's Charity Gala surfaced online, raising questions about the use of living creatures as part of a fashion performance.

What was intended to be a dramatic moment onstage quickly became a subject of public scrutiny.

During her presentation, Lisama unfolded a shawl containing several butterflies, allowing them to emerge as she performed before the audience. While some flew freely, others appeared to cling to the material even as she continued moving.

The spectacle drew unfavorable reactions from viewers who questioned whether the insects had been handled appropriately and whether their safety had been considered.

On Friday, October 16, Lisama addressed the controversy through a public statement, admitting that incorporating live butterflies into her presentation was an error in judgment.

"I acknowledge that it was a mistake and a poor decision, and I take full accountability for what happened. No intention can justify my actions, and I am truly sorry," she said.

Rather than defend the artistic concept behind her performance, the beauty queen acknowledged the concerns raised by the public.

She explained that although everything happened rapidly during the presentation, the circumstances did not excuse her failure to prioritize the welfare of the butterflies.

"I am not here to make excuses or justify my actions. I understand that I have disappointed and hurt people, and I sincerely apologize for that," Lisama emphasized.

The controversy has also brought attention to the responsibility of beauty pageant contestants and creative teams when incorporating animals or other living creatures into elaborate stage productions.

For Lisama, the incident has become a personal lesson about the consequences of decisions made in pursuit of an impressive presentation.

"I will take this as a learning experience and be more thoughtful and responsible in the decisions I make moving forward," she promised.

She further acknowledged that admitting wrongdoing is only the beginning of rebuilding public trust, stressing the importance of reflection, accountability, and personal improvement.

In closing her statement, Lisama appealed for understanding while recognizing the validity of the criticism directed at her.

"I hope we can continue to hold one another accountable while allowing room for growth and understanding," she said.

The incident occurred during the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026 Charity Gala held on October 11 at Fairmont Makati.

Carrying the theme "A Tribute to the Terno," the gathering featured candidates wearing creative interpretations of the iconic Filipino attire, celebrating its cultural significance and enduring influence on Philippine fashion.

However, Lisama's butterfly-inspired presentation became one of the event's most talked-about moments for reasons beyond its visual appeal.

As the controversy continues to generate discussion, the incident serves as a reminder that creativity and spectacle should never come at the expense of the welfare of living creatures.