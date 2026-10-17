Dropped impeachment articles not weak, prosecutors say

“With regard to our decision, we studied it, and we believe that this article is the easiest for our countrymen to understands,” Manila Third District Rep. Joel Chua said during the Saturday News Forum.

The prosecution team carefully studied its decision to drop three articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte, stressing that the move did not mean the evidence supporting the other articles was weak, as all were “equally strong,” a member of the prosecution team said.

“Aside from being easy to understand, we are not saying that the other articles are weak. We believe that all the articles have equally strong evidence that we presented,” he added.

Chua noted that the prosecution team decided to focus on Article II of the impeachment complaint against Duterte, which concerns unexplained wealth, to help the Filipino public better understand the trial.

“We thought that we needed to focus on one article that our countrymen could better understand and easily grasp [the trial],” he said.

“So that they would no longer be confused [with other impeachment articles],” the prosecutor pointed out.

Chua reiterated that the prosecution team opted to focus on Article II, which concerns unexplained wealth and was the last article for which the team presented witnesses.

Batangas Second District Rep. and House lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro recently announced the prosecution team’s decision to drop three articles of impeachment: Article IV, concerning grave threats; Article I, involving confidential funds; and Article III, pertaining to bribery.

Chua, however, stressed that dropping the other articles did not mean Duterte would no longer be held accountable for the allegations.

“Article IV, which concerns grave threats, is currently being brought before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court,” he said.

“As for the confidential funds, the matter is currently before the Office of the Ombudsman, and the Commission on Audit recently issued a final rejection of their appeals,” the prosecutor added.

According to Chua, the prosecution team will submit its formal offer of evidence, which Duterte’s defense team is expected to address or comment on.

“Five days before November 9, we can also expect them to submit how and who their witnesses will be, particularly for Article II,” Chua said.

“Once this begins, we will witness the defense presenting its evidence, while we in the prosecution team will conduct the cross-examination,” he added.