Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong on Thursday dismissed allegations from the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte about a supposed government plan to cancel the 2028 national elections, insisting that no such proposal has been discussed in the House of Representatives.

Adiong, chairman of the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, described the allegations as baseless and denied that lawmakers were considering postponing the elections or extending the terms of incumbent officials.

“This is nothing but a figment of someone’s imagination,” Adiong said.

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“I state with full confidence that this idea was never thought of, never discussed, and will never be entertained in the House of Representatives. There have been no talks, proposals, or deliberations of any kind on postponing or canceling the 2028 national elections,” he said in a statement.

Adiong emphasized that holding national elections is a constitutional requirement and that extending the terms of incumbent officials would violate the 1987 Constitution.

He maintained that the House was focused on pursuing electoral reforms rather than entertaining proposals that would undermine democratic institutions.

Among the measures being discussed by his committee are proposed reforms to the party-list system and legislation addressing political dynasties.

Adiong said these proposals were being deliberated through public hearings, consultations and established legislative procedures.

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The lawmaker also urged the public to exercise caution in spreading unverified claims concerning the country's electoral process.

“I urge all parties to refrain from spreading unverified and baseless claims that only serve to sow confusion and undermine public trust in our democratic institutions,” he said.

Chua calls allegation a diversion

Meanwhile, Manila Rep. Joel Chua accused Duterte's camp of attempting to divert attention from the Vice President's ongoing impeachment trial.

Speaking at a Senate news conference Thursday, Chua challenged Duterte's representatives to substantiate their allegations instead of raising issues unrelated to the impeachment proceedings.

“You know, they should stop saying all kinds of allegations. It would be better if they answered the allegations here, instead of raising different issues to divert the conversation,” Chua said.

The controversy followed remarks attributed to Duterte by former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who said the Vice President had received information about alleged discussions among lawmakers concerning a possible no-election scenario in 2028.

Panelo also claimed to have received confirmation of such discussions but did not identify the lawmakers supposedly involved.

No evidence supporting the alleged plan has been publicly presented.