The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) summoned an operator of a modern jeepney for allegations of overcharging passengers in San Mateo, Rizal.

The board issued a show cause order (SCO) dated 17 November on Easyway Transport Service and Multi-Purpose Cooperative, stemming from a viral video of the incident of overcharging involving one of the modern jeepneys it operates.

LTFRB noted that the video will serve as the main piece of evidence in the conduct of hearing for violation of the provisions of the authority to operate a PUV, adding that the video posted on social media is itself a strong proof of the violation.

“We will find out everything at the course of the investigation and we assure the public that this matter will be resolved in the soonest possible time,” Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua, Jr. said.

“Let this also serve as a warning to all operators to shape up and comply with the minimum conditions set to operate a PUV, particularly on the aspect of road safety and the respect for passengers—and that includes honoring the existing fare charge,” he added.

The LTFRB, meanwhile, reported that it will give the operator a chance to explain its side in the spirit of fairness and due process.

The board said in the viral video, the driver was seen justifying the action of charging all the passengers more than what the LTFRB set.

“Each of the passengers were reportedly charged with P25 for a three-kilometer trip. The minimum fare for a modern jeepney is P17 for the first four kilometers,” LTFRB said.

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“Some of the passengers also said that the fare charged to them is more than what the PUV was supposed to charge,” it added.