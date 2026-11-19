Statement of Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) on 16 November. The DSWD, meanwhile, expressed support to its attached agency which condemns the irresponsible media interview and its online publication of a 13-year-old child in conflict with the law (CICL) in Dumangas, Iloilo.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has expressed on Thursday its support on the recent statement of its attached agency, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), condemning the irresponsible media interview and its online publication of a 13-year-old child in conflict with the law (CICL) in Dumangas, Iloilo.

The DSWD said the incident clearly violates the rights to privacy, dignity, and protection of the CICL which has now been subjected to public scrutiny.

“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding an alleged offense, a CICL remains a child who is entitled to protection, understanding, and an opportunity for rehabilitation through restorative justice,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

"The child's involvement in a case should never be used as a reason to expose their identity or subject them to public condemnation," the DSWD spokesperson added.

According to DSWD, the minor offender in the media interview was reportedly asked about sensitive family matters, including his parents' separation, alleged abandonment, and personal experiences at home.

Dumlao noted that the agency is concerned about the disclosure of alleged abuses experienced by the child which should have prompted authorities to provide appropriate child protection assessment and intervention rather than fuel public questioning.

"With how the case of the CICL was handled, the child should have received immediate necessary child-sensitive interventions from trained professionals to guarantee the CICL's safety and prevent further trauma," she pointed out.

The DSWD official stressed to media practitioners and online content creators that under Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA), as amended, CICLs are entitled to confidentiality and protection of their identity throughout the administration of juvenile justice.

Also read P5.3M illegal drugs found floating on waters of Sta. Cruz, Zambales

"We call on media organizations, online content creators, and the general public to exercise greater responsibility and sensitivity when reporting, sharing, posting, or creating contents involving children, particularly those who are in vulnerable circumstances, including CICL and children-at-risk,” Dumlao said.

JJ Week this November

The DSWD reminded the media to observe and follow the CWC's Guide for Media Practitioners on the Reporting and Coverage of Children and review their editorial and interviewing practices.

"Ahead of the approaching Juvenile Justice and Welfare Week (JJWeek) this fourth week of November, we continue to emphasize to the public that CICL are also victims of poor life circumstances,” Dumlao said.

“Instead of punishment through public shaming, these children need guidance, appropriate intervention, and a supportive environment that will help them reintegrate into their families and communities," the DSWD official added.