Duterte maintained the highest net satisfaction rating among the four officials at +21, down 10 points from +31 in June.

Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo all recorded declines in their net satisfaction ratings in September, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Thursday.

Vice President Sara Duterte maintained a 20-percentage-point trust lead over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September, with more than…

The survey found 51 percent satisfied and 30 percent dissatisfied with Duterte's performance, while 18 percent were undecided.

Gatchalian posted the largest decline, with his net satisfaction rating falling 14 points from +18 in June to +4 in September.

His satisfaction rating stood at 38 percent, while 34 percent were dissatisfied and 23 percent were undecided.

Dy's net satisfaction rating dropped 10 points from +8 to -2, with 32 percent satisfied and 35 percent dissatisfied with his performance. Another 24 percent were undecided.

Gesmundo's rating fell four points from +10 to +6. The survey recorded 36 percent satisfied, 30 percent dissatisfied and 26 percent undecided.

Under the SWS classification system, Duterte's +21 rating was considered moderate, while the ratings of Gatchalian, Dy and Gesmundo were neutral.

Duterte loses ground outside Metro Manila

Duterte's net satisfaction rating declined in Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao but remained unchanged in Metro Manila.

Her rating in Mindanao fell 12 points from +84 to +72, although it remained in the excellent category.

In the Visayas, her rating dropped nine points from +36 to +27. Balance Luzon registered a 12-point decline from +10 to -2, while Metro Manila remained at +3.

The sharpest decline among Duterte's age groups was recorded among respondents aged 18 to 24, whose net satisfaction rating fell 30 points from +41 in June to +11 in September.

Her rating among those aged 25 to 34, however, increased four points from +43 to +47.

Among respondents aged 55 and above, Duterte's rating fell from +4 to -7.

Gatchalian's ratings decline nationwide

Gatchalian recorded declines across all four geographic areas, led by the Visayas, where his net satisfaction rating plunged 29 points from +30 to +1.

His rating in Metro Manila fell 18 points from +15 to -3, while Balance Luzon dropped 12 points from +21 to +9.

Mindanao registered a five-point decline from +5 to zero.

Among respondents aged 45 to 54, Gatchalian's rating fell 41 points from +33 to -8, the steepest decline among his age groups.

Dy posts negative net rating

Dy recorded negative net satisfaction ratings in all four geographic areas.

His rating stood at -7 in Metro Manila, -4 in Mindanao, -3 in the Visayas and -1 in Balance Luzon.

The Speaker's rating also fell from +4 to -7 in urban areas, while his rural rating declined from +11 to +4.

Meanwhile, Gesmundo's net satisfaction rating declined in the Visayas and Mindanao but improved in Metro Manila.

His rating fell from +15 to +4 in the Visayas and from +12 to +6 in Mindanao. It increased from +2 to +7 in Metro Manila and edged down from +8 to +7 in Balance Luzon.

The survey was conducted from 21 to 27 September 2026 through face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide.

It had a sampling error margin of ±3 percentage points for national percentages, ±4 points for Balance Luzon and ±6 points each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.

SWS said the survey questions were conducted on its own initiative and were not commissioned.