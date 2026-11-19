Photo from the video posted Tuesday, 17 November on Facebook showing female rider doing dangerous motorcycle stunt.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) summoned a female rider on Thursday for performing a dangerous motorcycle stunt along Molino Boulevard in Bacoor, Cavite.

The LTO issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) dated 19 November against the registered owner and designated rider of a motorcycle in connection with the dangerous stunt captured in a video posted on Tuesday.

“Based on the video received by the agency, the rider can be seen overtaking a group of large motorcycles while standing on her moving motorcycle,” the LTO said.

“Such a dangerous maneuver may put the safety of the rider and other road users at risk,” it added.

The LTO directed the registered owner and designated rider to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) of the LTO Central Office on 27 November 2026 to submit a sworn comment or explanation, together with the necessary original documents, to answer the allegations and violations stated in the SCO.

Possible violations mentioned in the SCO include reckless driving and allowing an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

“The designated rider's driver's license has been placed under a 90-day preventive suspension, and she has been directed to immediately surrender it to the IID,” the LTO said.