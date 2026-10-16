Sexy ‘chameleon’ actress dumped for younger, rich heiress?

Sexy singer-actress finds herself back on the market after her politician-boyfriend reportedly dropped her like a hot potato, ending their years-long relationship.

Although not exactly filthy rich, the boyfriend reportedly played benefactor to the actress, showering her with gifts and indulging her every whim and caprice. From her heart's desires to her most extravagant wants, he was said to have made sure she wanted for little.

The singer-actress, now in her late thirties, is an avid K-pop fan who loves to travel and explore the world. A Material Girl through and through, she has an apparent weakness for all things expensive, with luxury labels dominating her collection of bags, shoes, clothes and accessories. Her room could practically pass for a designer boutique, with enough pricey possessions to make even the most seasoned shopaholic clutch her pearls.