Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. has ordered an immediate review of food rations and diets at the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm (SRPPF) in Zamboanga following an alarming spike in inmate deaths linked to suspected nutritional deficiencies.

Catapang has also made an urgent appeal to the Department of Health (DOH) for immediate medical assistance and nutritional supplements to contain a potential health crisis inside the facility.

The directive comes on the heels of an internal medical report submitted to Catapang on Thursday, which revealed a sharp rise in fatalities among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the SRPPF infirmary.

Deaths climbed from eight in September to 10 October, before surging to 25 fatalities between 1 and 25 November.

According to the assessment conducted by the Directorate for Health and Welfare Services:

· Suspected Beriberi Link: 18 of the 25 November fatalities exhibited severe edema (fluid buildup) and difficulty breathing—hallmark symptoms of thiamine (Vitamin B1) deficiency, which leads to beriberi.

· Active Cases: Medical teams have identified 170 active PDL cases presenting with neuropathic pain, edema, and symptoms indicative of heart failure.

"These findings demand an urgent clinical and nutritional investigation to confirm the presence of thiamine deficiency and determine the full extent of a possible beriberi-related health crisis at San Ramon," Catapang said.

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To prevent further fatalities, BuCor medical personnel are not waiting for laboratory confirmation.

The team has already begun administering immediate thiamine supplements to symptomatic PDLs, noting that deficiency-related cardiac complications can improve rapidly once treatment starts.

Continuous medical and nutritional screenings are now underway across all other camps within the SRPPF compound to identify and treat at-risk inmates early.

“I am appealing to the Department of Health in Zamboanga, which visited our facility on 24 Nov. together with our team for the urgently needed medicines and supplements to help our PDLs,” Catapang said.

The BuCor is expected to continue monitoring the condition of the affected PDLs while reviewing the facility’s food allocation, nutritional content, and medical response procedures.