Social media users can only be held liable for cyber libel against public officials if prosecutors prove they acted with "actual malice," the Supreme Court (SC) has ruled.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez on 13 January 2026, the SC’s Second Division overturned a Court of Appeals ruling that had previously convicted Jade Karla Tan of cyber libel under Republic Act No. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Under the High Court's ruling, "actual malice" means the accused posted the statements while knowing they were false, or while harboring serious doubts about their truth.

The case stemmed from a series of scathing Facebook posts made by Tan targeting a local mayor.

In her posts, Tan accused the official of corruption, alleging he used his position to buy lots, rename them after family members, and build a large storage facility for his "toys."

She also claimed her family's house was demolished for a town investor, alleging the highest-ranking local official demanded bribes—referred to locally as "padulas"—in exchange for building and business permits. Her posts also included harsh personal insults aimed at the mayor and his wife.

By setting aside Tan's conviction, the Supreme Court reinforces a higher legal threshold for public officials seeking to penalize online criticism, requiring proof of intentional falsehood rather than mere anger or offensive language.

Before this, her mother and a fast-food chain representative had approached the local official to discuss the proposed branch.

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Witnesses testified that the posts referred to then-Mayor Ramon A. Orfanel of Catanauan, Quezon, because Tan mentioned someone “who was sitting on the highest position” in their town, as well as the color orange, which Orfanel used

in his election campaigns.

The Regional Trial Court and the CA both found Tan guilty. The CA ruled that Tan acted with actual malice, citing her personal grudge against Orfanel, the language of her posts, and the circumstances under which they were made. The SC disagreed.

Under RA 10175, cyber libel is committed when a defamatory statement about another person is posted online, the person referred to can be identified, and the statement is made with malice.

The SC clarified, however, that when the person defamed is a public officer, the prosecution must prove actual malice.

This means that the person making the

statement knew it was false or acted with reckless disregard for whether it was true or not.

Reckless disregard, which is determined on a case-to-case basis, exists when a person seriously doubts the truth of a statement but makes it anyway.

Inaccurate statements do not by themselves prove actual malice if they were made with an

honest belief that they were true.

Here, while the statements may have been offensive, the SC ruled that actual malice was not proven.

It held that the lower courts relied only on Tan’s grudge against Orfanel over her family’s unsuccessful business deal and her failure to verify

her claims before posting them.

These circumstances did not prove that Tan knew her statements were false or that she acted with reckless disregard for whether they were

true.

In acquitting Tan, the SC also reiterated its earlier pronouncement that the continued recognition of criminal libel is a matter for Congress to decide.

“While the judicial branch has no power to amend or repeal laws made and enacted on libel, it has the power and duty to interpret and apply

these to determine whether the necessary standards are met for conviction.”

In his Separate Concurring Opinion, Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen also agreed with the acquittal. He said that public officers must always be accountable to the people and that comments on the performance of their duties, even