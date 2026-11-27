The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has renewed its calls for parents and guardians to take a more active role in their children’s online activities.

NCRPO Acting Regional Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said that digital platforms can become channels for malicious individuals seeking to manipulate minors and influence them toward violence.

The reminder follows the stabbing incident at Kalayaan Elementary School in Caloocan City, where the child in conflict with the law was reportedly subjected to online terrorist grooming and encouraged to carry out the attack.

Abrahano said the incident serves as a sobering reminder that threats to children do not always begin inside school grounds or in the streets. In some cases, they may begin quietly in private messages, online gaming communities, and social media conversations.

He warned that online grooming can begin with seemingly harmless conversations, friendship, or attention before malicious individuals gradually influence children toward harmful beliefs and acts of violence.

Abrahano likewise urged parents to maintain open communication, establish clear online safety rules, and watch for sudden changes in behavior, unusual secrecy, or online contacts who encourage children to hide conversations or embrace violence.

He clarified that monitoring should not be limited to checking a child’s browsing history. Parents should make time for meaningful conversations, establish clear rules for internet use, review privacy and safety settings, and encourage children to report suspicious or disturbing online encounters without fear of punishment.