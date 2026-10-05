One should never underestimate what can happen when two beautiful people meet after midnight, particularly when one of them has a platinum record or two.

A certain Filipina supermodel, whose name has resurfaced this year amid alleged romantic ties to a mega Filipino pop star currently enjoying local and international attention, apparently had a rather memorable tryst with another global headliner years before.

The setting was a then-popular club in Bonifacio Global City, July 2019.

An American hip-hop and contemporary R&B star was making his Philippine debut, and the evening quickly descended into the sort of beautiful chaos that tends to follow famous people after dark. There was a surprise performance, a packed crowd, alcohol in abundance and, eventually, an impromptu plunge into a swimming pool.

But apparently, the night's biggest splash happened somewhere considerably more private.

Our supermodel was among those at the party. She and the visiting star were introduced, exchanged a few knowing looks and, according to people familiar with the evening, found themselves considerably more interested in one another than either had anticipated.

When the party began winding down, the two reportedly left together.

And, dear readers, they did not leave together merely to continue the conversation.

What followed was allegedly a private encounter of the decidedly adult variety — the sort that requires neither explanation nor a dictionary. By the time the sun came up, the international headliner had apparently gone from being a stranger at a Manila party to becoming one of the more memorable entries in the supermodel's romantic history.

The precise location has never been established. Hotel? Residence? Somewhere in between? I guess we shall leave that particular mystery intact.

What is rather less mysterious is what the supermodel allegedly told her friends afterward.

Apparently, she was not shy about recounting the ungodly encounter, and those lucky enough to hear the story were reportedly given enough detail to understand that this was no timid celebrity flirtation.

One might call it a hookup.

One might call it a one-night stand.

Our heroine, perhaps, would have had a more colorful vocabulary.

Whatever name one gives it, the message was apparently clear — the two did not simply exchange numbers that evening. They exchanged considerably more with bodily fluids involved.

And perhaps that is the most amusing detail of all.

Because years later, the supermodel's alleged taste in men remains remarkably consistent — give her a microphone, a stadium-sized ego and a passport, and apparently she knows exactly what to do with the invitation.

Some women collect designer bags.

Our girl, it seems, collects musical headliners.