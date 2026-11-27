Ayala Land President and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita “Meean” B. Dy led the ceremonial lighting of Ayala Avenue and the return of the Festival of Lights at Ayala Triangle Gardens on 26 November, joined by Makati Mayor Nancy Binay, members of the Zobel de Ayala family, and other Ayala Land executives and guests. The annual Christmas spectacle features Filipino-inspired displays along Ayala Avenue and a Harry Potter-themed Festival of Lights in collaboration with HBO Max.

Christmas is finally in full swing in Makati as it brought the familiar spectacle of illuminated roads and trees, festive gatherings and the return of a holiday attraction that generations of visitors have come to associate with the city.

Ayala Land opened the season with the ceremonial lighting of Ayala Avenue, followed by the much-anticipated return of the Festival of Lights at Ayala Triangle Gardens. This year, the celebration comes with an added touch of the wizarding world through a collaboration with HBO Max inspired by the upcoming HBO Original series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The evening’s festivities brought together Ayala Land President and CEO Meean Dy and Makati Mayor Nancy Binay, who joined executives, members of the Ayala family and other guests for the occasion.

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For Binay, the illumination of Ayala Avenue remains one of the city’s defining Christmas traditions. The thoroughfare has once again been transformed into a festive corridor, with this year’s designs drawing from distinctly Filipino imagery, including the sarimanok and anahaw. Their patterns and colors give familiar holiday decorations a local identity while keeping the spectacle recognizably Makati.

The return of the Festival of Lights, meanwhile, gives the season its biggest attraction. After a long absence, Ayala Triangle Gardens once again becomes a gathering place for families, friends and visitors drawn to its illuminated trees and synchronized light-and-music presentation.

The HBO Max collaboration adds another layer to the experience. Beyond the central spectacle, visitors can explore installations inspired by the four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. The themed displays bring a touch of the wizarding world into one of the city’s most familiar green spaces, offering plenty of opportunities for photographs and a little seasonal escapism.

Dy, who led the occasion alongside Binay, welcomed the return of the festival as part of Ayala Land’s broader Christmas celebrations across Makati. The event also gathered Patxi Elizalde, Sofia Zobel Elizalde, Robert Lao, Architect Abellardo Tolentino Jr., Dindo Fernando and Antonio Sanchez.